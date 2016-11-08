Cliff Richard rocks up in Suffolk on 2017 tour

Well preserved rocker Sir Cliff Richard is including Suffolk in his ‘Just Fabulous Rock n Roll’ tour next summer.

Sir Cliff will play at Euston Park on June 25 for an indoor seated concert in a ‘fabulous intimate arena, built especially for Cliff Richard and his fans’.

Tickets will go on general sale on Monday from www.livenation.co.uk

His promoters say: “Cliff has returned to his roots to record an album of his favourite songs from the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll.

“These include Cliff’s renditions of seminal tracks such as Roll Over Beethoven, Great Balls of Fire, Sweet Little Sixteen and his very own debut single, Move It.”