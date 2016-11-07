Cliff top display at Hunstanton goes off with a bang

Freezing rain and bitter winds of more than 40 miles-an-hour did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of more than three thousand spectators at the Hunstanton and District annual firework display.

The display on the cliff top car park on Saturday was slightly delayed by parking their cars along the public side of the fence on the A149 to avoid paying to watch a spectacular event costing more than £7,000.

This area was within the dangerous ‘drop zone’ of the expended fireworks and organisers could not safely light their blue touch papers and retire until police had removed them.

After months of planning three days of hard work went into mounting the evening.

Round Table members spent all of Friday and Saturday setting up the event, then marshalling it, and Sunday dismantling it again, whilst proudly boasting that every penny raised as a result of their hard work would be donated back to the community.

Chairman, Andrew Bingham, ticked off the local scouts, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Hunstanton RNLI, Heacham Junior School and the Mind and Children’s Wish charities as those organisations to have benefited last year.

“Despite the weather who hope to raise £10,000 this year,” he said.

The fireworks rounded off the evening but this finale was preceded by two-and-a-half hours of fairground attractions, hot dogs, burgers, hot and cold drinks, including mulled wine and hot soups provided by Hunstanton and District Ladies Circle.

Many youngsters also organised their own entertainment as they scampered around with swirling sparklers.

Even before the cash was counted the evening was voted a success when the car park, estimated to hold 700 hundred cars, was officially declared closed as the first firework lit up the sky.