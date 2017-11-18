Clock is ticking for Mayor’s Business Awards 2018 nominations

Time is running out for you to tell us who deserves to be recognised at the Mayor’s Business Awards 2018.

Many of you have already told us who you think are West Norfolk’s top firms and entrepreneurs as we continue our search for the borough’s brightest and best.

But, if you haven’t yet nominated your favourites, then you need to tell us who they are soon as there are now just two weeks to go until nominations close.

Nine awards will be presented during the ceremony in March, which is hosted by West Norfolk Council in association with the Lynn News.

The top accolade is the Mayor’s Business of the Year, while a new category for this time around is the Employee of the Year, sponsored by the Lynn News.

The other award categories are:

- Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

- Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Brown & Co

- Customer Care

- Independent Retailer

- Innovation

- Leisure and Tourism

- Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Mapus-Smith and Lemmon.

Anyone can make a nomination for the awards online at www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk.

Dozens of nominations have already been submitted online and the deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday, December 1.

Shortlisted candidates will be judged during December and January and the winners will be announced at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Friday, March 2.