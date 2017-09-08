Clubbercise is coming to King’s Lynn

The latest dance fitness craze is coming to Lynn, bringing along neon clothing, glow sticks and 90s club anthems.

Clubbercise coach, Helen Lea said: “Clubbercise is taught in a darkened room with glow sticks, club anthems and disco lights. It is the perfect way to tone up, lose weight and have fun. Each class burns 500-plus calories.”

Clubbercise classes start on September 25, from 8pm, at Motiv8, on Bergen Way. Classes are £4.50 with an option to buy reusable glow stick on the night. Picture: SUBMITTED.