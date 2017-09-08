Search

Clubbercise is coming to King’s Lynn

The latest dance fitness craze is coming to Lynn, bringing along neon clothing, glow sticks and 90s club anthems.

Clubbercise coach, Helen Lea said: “Clubbercise is taught in a darkened room with glow sticks, club anthems and disco lights. It is the perfect way to tone up, lose weight and have fun. Each class burns 500-plus calories.”

Clubbercise classes start on September 25, from 8pm, at Motiv8, on Bergen Way. Classes are £4.50 with an option to buy reusable glow stick on the night. Picture: SUBMITTED.