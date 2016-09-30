Co-op takes over Budgens in Dersingham

A village store is set for a £650,000 investment after it was announced that it will be taken over by a rival chain.

The Budgens store on Lynn Road, Dersingham, has been bought by Central England Co-operative and is set to close this evening for its refurbishment.

A spokeswoman for the society said: “The investment will enhance the shopping experience for its members and customers.”

Customers can expect a new product range and an extended range of chilled beers and wines after the two-week refurbishment.

It is suggested that the new store will be more environmentally-friendly, too, with brand new refrigeration set to geature the latest technology to minimise environmental impact

The spokeswoman said that it was announced to the 37 colleagues on Saturday that the store had been bought, and that the team will now receive extensive training ready for opening.

The Budgens store will close at 5pm today and will re-open on Thursday, October 13 at 7am. From Monday, October 3, shoppers can pick up a free daily paper along with other giveaways while the new Co-op store is being refurbished.

A mobile site will be at the premises during this time, and shoppers can meet the team and find out more.

Once reopened, the store will trade during the same hours as it previously did, from 7am-9pm Monday to Friday, 7am-8pm on a Saturday and 10am-4pm on a Sunday.

The store is set to offer Costa Coffee, Bake and Bite, Paypoint, Collect Plus, lottery, foreign currency and a free cash machine, alongside the usual food and drink products.