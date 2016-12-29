Coastguard called to help horse with broken leg in Brancaster

Hunstanton Coastguard was called to provide assistance recovering a horse on Brancaster beach this afternoon.
Acccording to its Facebook page, the team was called to the scene as the animal was thought to have a broken leg at 1.15pm, but upon arrival no assistance was required as the owner’s vet had managed to walk the horse off of the beach.
A fire crew also responded to a call to assist with an animal rescue but were stood down as the horse was rescued before their arrival.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.