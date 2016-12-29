Coastguard called to help horse with broken leg in Brancaster

Hunstanton Coastguard was called to provide assistance recovering a horse on Brancaster beach this afternoon.

Acccording to its Facebook page, the team was called to the scene as the animal was thought to have a broken leg at 1.15pm, but upon arrival no assistance was required as the owner’s vet had managed to walk the horse off of the beach.

A fire crew also responded to a call to assist with an animal rescue but were stood down as the horse was rescued before their arrival.