Coastguard locates ‘despondent’ casualty in Holme

Hunstanton Coastguard was called to help with a search for a ‘despondent female’ in the area between Old Hunstanton and Titchwell last night (Wednesday, December 28).

The team received reports of the situation at 6.20pm, and, according to its Facebook page, reduced the search area to between Old Hunstanton and Holme after new information came in.

The post said: “Hunstanton team began a search from Old Hunstanton, and the Wells team searched from the Holme end, whilst Hunstanton RNLI carried out a shoreline search between Old Hunstanton and Brancaster using white para flares to illuminate the area.”

The casualty was then located and taken into custody by the police near to Holme.

A fire crew was also in attendance.