Coffee and cake to suit all tastes at Goddards

The fashion retailer, Goddards, in Wellesley Road, Lynn. hailed an absolute success on Saturday with a Macmilan Coffee Morning, thanks to staff as well as the customers who supported the fundraiser.

Barista Liz Wolf said “It went really well and we’re pleased that the customers were really supportive and the staff were supportive too since they were making the cakes. It was definitely a success and we’ll do it again next year.”

Cakes and hot drinks were served free to customers with only a donation to the cancer-fighting charity.

Pictured at Goddards are Jono Wilson, Liz Wolf and Arran Hain. MLNF17PM09177