Coffee morning cause is close to Downham Market student’s heart

A Downham Sixth Form student has taken on the organisation of a charity coffee morning as the cause is a very personal one for her.

Abigail Whiting, 17, is a year 13 student at the sixth form and organised the day to coincide with Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on Friday.

Downham Market Sixth Form coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support ANL-160610-102720001

Abigail said: “Macmillan is a charity very close to my heart after my mum suffered from breast cancer in 2014.

“Luckily she survived, but my family wouldn’t have got through it without the Macmillan Centre in Lynn.

“They were absolute stars to my mum, and to me and my younger sister. They made things easier for us – offering us support and treatment for mum, and someone to talk to for me and my sister.”

She said the £200 raised from the coffee morning, which was double their target, has gone directly to the Lynn unit.

She added: “Being able to give something back to them means so much.”

The event included a cake sale, as well as a raffle, which a number of local companies donated to.

Abigail thanked Rosie Smith, Alice Hurst and Helen Daw for the cakes; Zoe Crouch, Karen Gray, Christine West and Frankie Walker for their help in organising the event; and to the “wonderful students” of Downham Sixth Form who supported the fundraiser.

Local businesses Living In Paradise, Cream Me Up Scotty, W H Smith, Sweet Temptations, Reeds Elizabeth The Florist, A T Johnson and Boots were also thanked for the donations of raffle prizes for the day.