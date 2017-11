Have your say

College of West Anglia students have won a place in a national media competition final.

The group are among five teams who will be competing in the WorldSkills UK digital video production category at the NEC in Birmingham later this month.

College officials say their students account for more than half the national finalists from the eastern region.

Pictured above, from left, are students Alex Williams, Kate Bowyer, Chelsea Everitt, Thomas Coupland and Jon Gregory-Wood. Picture submitted