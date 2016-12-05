College students renovate Santa’s sleigh ahead of festive King’s Lynn tour

A team of students is helping the Lynn Trinity Rotary Club to spread some festive cheer in the run-up to Christmas by renovating Santa’s sleigh.

Father Christmas is due to meet youngsters during a tour of local supermarkets which begins this weekend.

But, before that, the club took delivery of their new-look sleigh, which has been rebuilt and redecorated by students from the Cromwell Community College in Chatteris.

The group, pictured with Santa and club members, completed the work during a construction course at Wisbech’s College of West Anglia campus.

John Taylor, the club’s fundraising committee chairman, thanked the students for their work, adding: “ They really have brought the sleigh into the 21st century.”

Andy Hunter, vice-principal of Cromwell Community College, said: “What the students have achieved in just a few weeks is unbelievable. They should be enormously proud.”

The sleigh will next be seen on the first leg of Santa’s tour this Saturday, at the Asda store in South Wootton, between 9am and 5pm.

Further stops are planned as follows: Sunday December 11, 10am-4pm: The Range, Hardwick; Thursday December 15, 9am-5pm: Morrisons, Coburg Street; Saturday December 17, 9am to 5pm, Asda, South Wootton; Sunday December 18, 10am-4pm: Sainsbury’s, Hardwick; Wednesday December 21, 9am-5pm: Asda, South Wootton; Friday December 23, 9am-5pm: Tesco, Hardwick.