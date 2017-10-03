Collusion invites all to interact directly with unique works

From audio sequences to multimedia art presentations, Collusion invited all to interact directly with unique works last weekend.

Sounds, images, data, film and achieves featured in four experimental art projects held across the Tuesday Market Place, the Custom House, Greyfriars Tower and King’s Lynn Arts Centre between Friday and Sunday.

Collusion projections in Kings Lynn Moment by FishGills (The Custom House)

Working closely with West Norfolk Council, Collusion, which is a company working at the intersection of arts, technology and human interaction, supported those involved to test early-stage ideas, experiment and push the boundaries of live data and projection technologies placed around the town centre.

West Norfolk Council deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, Elizabeth Nockolds, said: “Collusion has brought and interesting project to Kings Lynn which we have been delighted to support.

“A different group of artists, who are living or working in West Norfolk and have a love of digital and data, have engaged with this particular project.

“Each of the four teams has designed their project around research carried out in the Kings Lynn Archives or True’s Yard.”

Collusion projections in Kings Lynn FLOW by BellArtLabs (King's Lynn Art Centre)

The four art projects displayed around the town included Assemble by Payne Hunt, two Norfolk-based artists. The work was a three player audio sequencer using sounds and imagery taken from in and around Lynn.

Voyager by Elements, a mixed team of an artist, technologist and journalist, which was an Al system that scans historical data from medieval manuscripts and physical graffiti to biological data to piece together a love story over time and discovers its conscious self.

As well as Moment, which was a simple but graphically engaging challenge through the latter half of the 20th century with an added emphasis on modern-day Lynn, produced by FishGills, a group of local design professionals.

And Flow by BellArtLabs, an arts tech collaboration. The work was a multimedia art presentation which links the past, present and future of Lynn utilising archive audio and film from the region revealing the story of people’s lived experiences.

Collusion projections in Kings Lynn Voyager by Elements (Greyfriars Tower)

Director of Collusion, Rachel Drury, said: “This project has attracted some amazing creative talent from in and around the King’s Lynn area.

“The teams have built on their existing skills and knowledge through the masterclasses and subsequent experimentation to come up with a set of outstanding creative projects.”

For more information about Collusion find them on Facebook at @inCollusion, on Twitter at @in_collusion or visit their website www.collusion.org.uk.