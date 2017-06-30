Committee backs riverfront area regeneration proposal

Plans for the regeneration of Lynn’s Riverfront will go forward into the next stage, after West Norfolk Council members voted it through on Wednesday.

The council’s regeneration and environment panel heard the proposals for a multi-million pound investment into the town’s waterfront area, which would include residential and commercial developments.

Members agreed to the officers’ recommendation that of the options presented, option three should be endorsed, but this includes one of the more contentious issues – the proposal to open Hardings Way to all traffic.

Ostap Paparega, regeneration and economic development manager, said: “About 55 per cent of those who responded to consultation agreed with option three, but most of those who responded opposed the opening of Hardings Way and wanted it to stay as it is now.

“If we do have development on Nar Loop – a significant development – there is the issue of access.”

But officials were keen to stress that nothing is set in stone or confirmed at this stage.

Mr Paparega said: “This is a master plan so this is a possibility. This is subject to a proper analysis and a business case.”

Some members of the panel said the proposals for Hardings Way could be necessary.

Chris Crofts said: “I understand concerns about this but I will vote in favour because of the whole picture of the town.

“Air quality is poor along London Road and this could ease the pressure.”

Portfolio holder for regeneration Alistair Beales said: “We have had a very strong response about this and all of that will be taken into account.”

The panel voted to endorse option three, with options one and two to be considered at the same time.

They also asked that public consultation be included at various stages within the design process.

Analysis of the possible funding routes for the regeneration of Lynn’s riverfront will now be undertaken.l.

The committee was told that funding for the plan, which has a gross development value of £120 million, could be found from a variety of potential sources.

Mr Paparega said: “The next steps would be to explore the external funding opportunities.”

He said potential sources included the Department for Investment and Trade; the New Anglia LEP; the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough LEP; the Homes and Communities Agency; and the Coastal Communities Fund.

This could cover the costs or a significant proportion of them, he added.