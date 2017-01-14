Committee strips King’s Lynn shop of licence

The premises licence for a store in Lynn has been revoked by West Norfolk Council’s licensing sub-committee.

Kubus on London Road has been stripped of its licence on the “basis that is considers that activities undertaken at the licensed premises undermine the principal statutory objective of preventing crime and disorder”.

GV Picture of Business Premises in King's Lynn. (Lynn Express 107 Norfolk Street) ANL-170601-171049009

It comes after reports published earlier in the week said that Trading Standards officials were seeking a review of the site’s licence, along with Lynn Express and Max Mini Market in Norfolk Street belonging to the same licence holder, in connection with the alleged sale of illegal tobacco products.

On Thursday, it was reported that further suspected illegal tobacco products were found at Kubus and Lynn Express in an intelligence-led operation on multiple premises in Lynn.

Hearings were due to be held for Lynn Express, regarding a transfer of premises licence and a review of the licence, but these have been adjourned to Wednesday, February 8.

The licence holder, Sarhad Salari, has surrendered the licence for Max Mini Market.

Trading Standards searching multiple premises in Lynn Brian Chatten ANL-171201-141642009

He has the right to appeal against this decision.

GV Picture of Business Premises in King's Lynn. (Milano Barber Hairstyling 41 Norfolk Street) ANL-170601-171019009