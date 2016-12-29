Committee to hear car sales site homes plan

A planning application to demolish existing buildings on a car sales site in Methwold in order to build two new homes is to be heard next month.

The proposal would see the demolition of existing buildings on the site of R&B Motors on High Street and the construction of two detached four-bedroom houses.

The application has been recommended for approval by West Norfolk Council officers who say that its assessment has identified a shortfall of four-bedroom houses in the borough.

But the plan has been brought to the planning committee as the views of Methwold Parish Council are contrary to the officers’ recommendation.

The parish council is objecting to the plans as they consider the plot to be “over-developed”.

The planning committee is due to make a decision on this application at its next meeting to be held on Monday, January 9.