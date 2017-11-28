Committee turn down King’s Lynn store licence

Councillors have rejected an application for a grocery store’s premises licence in Lynn, after police and trading standards recommended it be refused.

West Norfolk Council’s licensing sub-committee heard the application for King’s Lynn Express’ premises licence in order to supply alcohol on Tuesday but the committee turned it down.

According to documents on the council’s website, the applicant for the international grocery store on High Street had said, if it was to be granted, he would keep a refusals register in order to promote the licensing objectives.

The documents went on to say CCTV would be used at the site to help prevent crime and disorder, and people would be discouraged from congregating outside of the premises as to prevent public nuisance.

But trading standards officials said: “Trading standards have evidence that the applicant and premises are involved in the sale and storage of smuggled tobacco products at the premises.

“We therefore believe that the licensing objective of prevention of crime and disorder will be undermined if the premises licence is granted.”

A statement from the police said: “Police object to the issue of a premises licence to this operator.”

The sub-committee refused the application for a premises licence at King’s Lynn Express on High Street.