Community day helps to link Hunstanton groups and residents

Connecting the community was the theme of a community day held at Hunstanton’s town hall on Saturday.

Organised by deputy mayor Amanda Bosworth, voluntary organisations joined councillors to present their work and ideas for the future of the town.

Deputy mayor Amanda Bosworth with Trevor and Stephanie Layton

Town mayor Adrian Winnington said: “Our aim for the day is to give everyone the opportunity to get to know more about the town council and other voluntary organisations in the town.

“As William Searle said at our statue unveiling, Hunstanton must have one of the highest number of volunteers per head of population anywhere in the country.

“There are so many people in our town who give freely of their time and talents to help others either directly or indirectly.

“Already, in the short time in which I have been mayor, I have heard about and witnessed exceptional acts of support.”

Mr Winnington said it was fitting that the event took place alongside tens of thousands of others during the Great Get Together initiative, which was organised to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in her constituency.

He added: “It is right that we reflect on the good done by so many and remember that there is more that unites us than divides us.”

Stephanie and Trevor Layton were among the residents attending and discussed the ongoing heritage garden project and litter issues with Mrs Bosworth.