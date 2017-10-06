Community digs deep to help Macmillan

Schools and community groups across West Norfolk have stepped up to help raise thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Scores of organisations have held fundraisers as part of the charity’s annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning initiative.

Macmillian Cancer Support Coffee Morning at The Nelson Academy School Downham Market.

Among them was the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, which raised around £1,300 for the charity with its coffee morning last Friday.

Music was provided by the Arias Echo duo of sisters Georgi and Maddi Dawson, while businesses donated prizes for a raffle drawn by trust chairman Edward Libbey.

Vicky Mitchell, manager of the hospital’s Macmillan support and information centre, said: “This was one of the most successful yet thanks to the hard work of our volunteers.

“I would like to thank all of the people who helped to support and contribute to this event.”

But the hospital itself benefited from the Watlington WI’s regular monthly cafe, which raised around £150.

Marion Dyson, from the group, said: “It went really, really well, there were lots of visitors and customers said to keep the change for Macmillan. It was really valuable support.”

Fundraising is also a regular part of school life and the Nelson Academy in Downham raised £443.36 for Macmillan after staff organised a coffee morning there last Friday.

Attractions there included two raffles and a competition to guess the height of a cake.

Coffee Morning IAO Macmillian Cancer Support at The Ezone Unit North Lynn. Pictured in front Carlene Leggett. Jonathan Denney (Project Managers of the unit) with members.

Principal Sarah Wilson said: “We’ve had Macmillan coffee mornings in the previous three to four years, so it’s become a regular thing to do. It was a resounding success and a very relaxed atmosphere.”

The previous day, a non-uniform day and bake sale was held at the Clenchwarton Primary School, thanks to the inspiration of one of its pupils, Grace Ryan.

Her mum Michelle, who also teaches at the school, said: “The whole class helped by donating and selling cakes, running a raffle, name the teddy competition, guess the number of sweets in the jar and various other games stalls. It was an amazing success, raising £453.17.”

A coffee morning and tombola at the Ezone centre, on the North Lynn industrial estate, raised a further £162.48 for the cause. The centre provides training for people who attend the Forward Day Centre to help them secure employment.