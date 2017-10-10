Community fury at Dersingham play park vandals

Community leaders in a West Norfolk village have condemned vandals who have wrecked its play area.

Parish councillors in Dersingham have claimed those responsible for the spate of damage to the site “seem to have a total disregard for others”.

The authority believes the facility, which lies between Bank Road and Station Road, has been repeatedly damaged by local youngsters.

They have reportedly found litter, drug paraphernalia, burnt rubber matting, damaged Christmas lights, and broken glass scattered on children’s play equipment.

Council chairman Sue Payne said: “We are very angry at what has happened. We are at a loss to understand why these young people are behaving this way.”

The parish council says it has done its best to clear the play park of broken glass, but one child has suffered a cut from an unseen fragment.

“Local people need to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour on the recreation ground, sports field, and other areas of the village to police, and we would advise parents or carers of young children using the play area to be aware of the glass problems,” said Ms Payne.

“Repair and replacement work will be covered by the parish council’s insurers, but there will be extra costs ultimately borne by local council tax payers.

“The parish council is liaising with local police officers to try and deal with this anti-social behaviour, and protect the play area which is very popular and well-used by local families.”

The recent targeting comes after reports of several groups of people being removed from the former Community Centre building by councillors and staff.

PC Neil Musgrave, of Hunsatnton Police, said: “We are deploying a mobile CCTV command vehicle to monitor the location, as well as putting in place additional high visibility policing patrols in order to engage with and disrupt any persons loitering in the area with nefarious intent.”