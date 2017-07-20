Community gets together for summer fete

Freebridge Community Housing welcomed a community spirit at their annual fete at Hillington Square on Saturday.

Now in its fourth year, the fete played host to food and fun for all the family, with music and games on offer throughout the afternoon.

Hillington Square Summer Fete. Pictured King's Lynn Mayor Carol Bower attending Picured at back FLtoR Gary Pearman.Lesley Brown. Jaqey Frost. Mayors Consort Simon Bower.Mayor Carol Bower. with children.

The Mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk, Carol Bower, also came along to support the fete and take part in some of the activities on offer.

Freebridge Director of Housing, Robert Clarke said: “The Hillington Square Fete is one of the highlights of the summer of Freebridge, and although the weather wasn’t at its best on Saturday, it was great to see so many people getting involved in the fun.”

The Freebridge Community Housing team hosted a range of activities throughout the day, including, face painting, a bouncy castle, a high power telescope, an arts and crafts table and many more fun stands.

Mr Clarke added: “It shows the fantastic community spirit that we have here in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.”

Hillington Square Summer Fete.Pictured face painting Adriana Pelenea. Chloe Henning.

Freebridge Community Housing was set up in 2006, to receive the transfer of the borough’s housing stock.