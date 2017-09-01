Community gets together for Thornham Fun Day

From model trucks to pampered pooches, Thornham Family Fun Day had something for everyone to enjoy.

The fun day, which took place at Thornham Village Hall on Sunday, invited owners to enter their pups in the Pooche’s Treats Fund Dog Show, which is now in its third year.

With Prettiest Girl Dog, Best Young Handler under 12-years and Best Puppy under one-years categories, canines went head to head for the prestigious titles.

Trustee chairman, John Wareham, said: “We had glorious sunshine and we had a fantastic afternoon.

“I am especially grateful to the Chequers and the Lifeboat for their sponsoring.”

Derek Batterbee also showcased his 1:12 scale model of a Kenworth W1900 truck, 1976 version, which took him 44-years to complete.

He said: “I started it in 1977. I would spent two or three days on it then I would leave it alone for a while before going back to do some more.

“I finished it just seven days ago and this is its first public appearance.

“It is the only model I have ever made.”

Other attractions included children’s sports and games, Punch and Judy, a bouncy castle, face painting, tennis, coaching, and refreshments from burgers to cream teas.

Speaking of how he started his model making, Mr Batterbee added: “I found some three and a half inch rubber rollers in a scrap bin at Fords of Dagenham.

“They were the exact size to make a one-twelfth model. I cut the tread into them and they became the wheels.”