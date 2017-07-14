Community group’s warning over King’s Lynn road plan

A Lynn beauty spot will “no longer be a haven for anyone” if a restricted road is opened to all traffic, a community group has warned.

The Hardings Pits Community Association (HPCA) has written to West Norfolk Council leaders, urging them to scrap the proposed relaxation of usage restrictions on Hardings Way.

The plan to scrap the restrictions that only allow buses, cyclists and pedestrians to use the route has so far proved the most controversial aspect of the authority’s proposals to regenerate the Lynn riverfront, which were published last month.

Although councillors insisted the project is still in its early stages when they backed the idea last month, opponents fear it would do irreversible damage to what they regard as a vital green space in the town.

In a letter to borough council leader Brian Long, HPCA chairman Jane Dearling wrote: “Despite being bounded by heavily built-up urban areas Harding’s Pits remains a haven of peace for all those who enjoy it.

“At the moment, the children of Whitefriars Primary School enjoy this peaceful environment as they walk with their parents from their homes in South Lynn to reach the school in safety.

“With Harding’s Way open to all traffic the entire area will become unsafe for children and cyclists, pollution will increase and Hardings Pits will no longer be a haven for anyone.”

The association’s intervention comes ahead of a community walk tomorrow, which has been organised by local county councillor Alexandra Kemp, who opposes the idea.