Community groups benefit from entering Swaffham Lions’ Den

More than £2,000 has been given to community groups who presented a pitch for support to a Swaffham club at the weekend.

Members of the town’s Lions held a Lions Den evening at the community centre on Saturday, where nine organisations gave presentations in a bid for support.

But, unlike their Dragon counterparts, the Lions didn’t declare themselves “out” and instead made donations to all of the groups who made presentations.

A total of £2,200 was allocated during the evening, with two groups, the Necton Youth Football Club and the 2nd Swaffham Brownies, each receiving £300 to be used to cover running costs and attending a summer camp respectively.

The 1st Swaffham Scouts and the 2nd Swaffham Guides each received £250 to buy benches and tables and ovens for their camp respectively.

And the same grant was also awarded to the Swaffham Visually Impaired People’s Society and the Wayland Carers Social Group.

Plans for a shed to be used as a learning den by pupils of the Swaffham Infant School were boosted by a £200 donation to its Friends group.

The town’s football club will get the same amount to replace batteries and pads on its defibrilator, while the cricket club will get that for new benches at its ground.