Community project sees youngsters dress up as a variety of characters for ward

Students dressed as superheroes and Disney characters arrived in force to share out presents and provide laughter for children on Amazon Ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

The students, who all live in and around Lynn, have been working hard in the National Citizens Service. The project requires them to work together as a team for three weeks and look at how they can give back to their local community.

They managed to fundraise £500 in just two days via a cake sale, tombola and an online fundraising page, before buying the costumes and presents for the children on the ward.

Sixteen students travelled via bus from Lynn to Peterborough, to join the Amazon Play team dressed as characters including Disney princesses Elsa and Ana, Alice in Wonderland, Dorothy, Teenage Mutant Turtles, Superman, Batman and Captain America.