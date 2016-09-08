Awards galore in bloomin’ success for West Norfolk

Horticulturally-gifted West Norfolk residents have been celebrating this week after the results of Anglia in Bloom were revealed.

A total of nine awards were presented to different floral projects throughout the borough, as well as others across the region, at an awards ceremony in Gorleston-on-Sea on Tuesday.

Anglia in Bloom 2016. Grow Your Own winner award for South Wootton Junior School Gardening Club. Photo by Jeff Taylor ANL-160809-150316001

Of these, four were overall winners:

Coastal: Gold Award – Hunstanton

Best Community Project – Priory Lane Cottages, Lynn

Grow Your Own Award – South Wootton Junior School Gardening Club

Anglia in Bloom 2016. Best Community Project winner: Priory Lane Cottages, King's Lynn. Photo by Jeff Taylor ANL-160809-150304001

Best Individual/Community Floral Display – Gill Lawrence, The Pound, Lynn

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the awards, during which Anglia in Bloom trustee officers and judges visited locations throughout the region to assess them on the level of their care for the environment and horticultural excellence.

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council member for culture, heritage and health, said: “West Norfolk made a great showing in this year’s Anglia in Bloom competition, including three gold awards, and I’m thrilled for the whole borough.

“It involved a tremendous amount of work for volunteers and borough council grounds staff, and I’d like to thank everyone involved for their efforts. We’ve been receiving positive comments throughout the summer from visitors and residents alike, which is testimony to the way we keep the borough clean and attractive.”

The other projects in our area which received commendations were:

Small Town: Gold Award – Downham

Small Town: Silver Gilt Award – South Wootton

Town: Silver Gilt Award – Swaffham

Large Town: Gold Award – Lynn

Best Hotel: Silver Award – The Golden Lion, Hunstanton

Chairman of Anglia in Bloom Bob Ollier said: “The Anglia in Bloom communities across the six counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk should be justifiably proud of this year’s achievements.

“I congratulate all the communities and neighbourhoods in the East of England, for the enthusiasm, commitment and effort made to improve, develop and sustain local environments across our region, it is a great credit to you all.”

The 2017 Britain in Bloom finalists from the Anglia in Bloom region will be announced at a seminar to be held on Thursday, October 27.

In total, 36 Gold, 30 Silver Gilt, 18 Silver and 3 Bronze standards were awarded to projects across the six counties.

Halstead in Essex were the overall winners of the contest and received the Anglia in Bloom Trophy.

Chair of judges George Dawson said: “I would also add my best wishes to and congratulations to not only the award winners but to everyone who took part in this year’s campaign. A community is a winner as soon as it enters into the campaign.

“Well done, may it long continue.”