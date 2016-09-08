Bexwell’s St Mary’s Church hosts visit from the Round Towers Churches Society

Friends of Bexwell St Mary’s Church, near Downham, welcomed around 50 members of the Round Towers Churches Society for a tour of the church.

The event was organised by Mrs Lyn Stilgoe, secretary of RTCS, who also described the external architecture, construction and history of the 1,000-year-old church and Mr Richard Barham, treasurer, who explained the interior. Visitors had travelled from Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Mrs Angela Vigrass, a member of the parochial church council, said: “We are extremely grateful to the society for grants given to our church 30 years ago when it was in need of help, together with their support and enthusiasm received in the intervening years.”

She has been involved ever since a public meeting was called in 1986 with a view to closing the church.

A supportive fundraising team saved the church from closure. She added: “We have three regular services a month and host many social events to which all comers are very welcome.”