King’s Lynn centre hosts open day

Action For Children Day at Fairstead community Centre. Pictured FLtoR Nicky Crown.Michelle Walker. Pippa Jones. Ameila Mcgivern ANL-160817-130836009

Children’s favourite Peppa Pig was one of the visitors when the Vancouver Children’s Centre hosted their open day at Fairstead Community Centre last Wednesday.

The Vancouver Childrens Centre offers help and support, along with a range of activities to all children aged five and under and their families and carers living in West Norfolk.

Pictured above is Kaley Alison with Peppa Pig. mlnf16mf08053

