Memories and photos of the former Ald Catleugh School in King’s Lynn

A new book looking back at the history of the Alderman Catleugh Boys’ and Girls’ Schools in Lynn has been published.

The author is Michael Walker, who was head of King Edward Vll School from 1990 to 2002.

As it was ... Alderman Catleugh School buildings

Alderman Catleugh Schools, 1957-79, features reminiscences of former students interwoven with the factual account.

It tells the story of the history of the Alderman Catleugh Boys’ and Girls’ Schools which were opened in 1957, the merger of these two schools in 1976 and finally their amalgamation with the West Norfolk and King’s Lynn High School for Girls in 1979 to form Springwood High School.

The account covers details of numbers on roll, the development of the buildings, organisation and curriculum, examination results, extra-curricular activities and the influence of the headteachers and staff. The very important roles played by Alfred Chadwick and Norah Howe-Smith are also highlighted.

Lynn News readers have helped Mr Walker in the production of this book, having responded to his request for information to old photographs we have published in recent months.

There will be a book launch and a reunion in the drama studio at Springwood High School (in the old Alderman Catleugh buildings) starting at 7pm on Tuesday, September 13.

Mr Walker said: “This will include a slide show and the opportunity to look round what had been the Alderman Catleugh buildings.

“Light refreshments will be provided. Former students and staff will be very welcome and it will be attended by the former headmistress, Miss Norah Howe-Smith.

“Those intending to go should call the school on 01553 773393 to give them an idea of numbers.”

Mr Walker has previously written two books about KES. The first, King Edward Vll School, A Centenary Celebration, was to celebrate the opening of the present school buildings on the Gaywood Road by King Edward Vll on November 5, 1906.

His second book, Diary of a Grammar School, King’s Lynn, was published in 2010 and is an account of the Lynn Grammar School up to 1903 when it was renamed King Edward Vll Grammar School.

The book traces the school’s history back 500 years to a bequest in the will of Thomas Thorseby in 1510.

Having written two books on what had been, up to 1979, a boys’ school, Mr Walker decided that the girls had been neglected so he researched the history of the Girls’ High School and published in 2012, The West Norfolk and King’s Lynn High School for Girls, 1886 to 1979.

An accompanying DVD included films from 1937 and 1964.

His new book on the Ald Catleugh schools will be on sale at Waterstones in Lynn and Springwood High School.