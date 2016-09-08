Swaffham Lions annual outing a huge success

Swaffham and District Lions’ annual trip to the circus at Great Yarmouth took place on Sunday.

A total of 33 children, parents, and family members from the Swaffham area joined in the event, which is organised by East Anglia Lions clubs, and attracted hundreds of children, parents and carers from all over East Anglia.

Children (and adults!) were treated to a great show from a children’s entertainer, before enjoying a picnic lunch. Then it was off to the circus! The children particularly enjoyed the hilarious double acts by the host and his comedian partner.

During the interval, ice creams were a treat for all. The second half was a spectacular water show as the arena was flooded.

Everyone agreed that it had been a wonderful day out, thoroughly enjoyed by all. Photo: SUPPLIED