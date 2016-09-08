West Norfolk residents urged to complete and send back enquiry form

West Norfolk Council is urging residents to respond to the household enquiry form that has been posted to every home in the borough.

The form is sent out every year, as part of the annual canvass, and lists the details of those in the home who are eligible to vote.

Residents are asked to respond to the form to either confirm that the details are correct, or to advise of any necessary changes.

The form only takes a couple of minutes to complete and can be done online.

Mary Colangelo, West Norfolk Council’s electoral services manager, urged people to respond as soon as possible, saying: “We are required to carry out an audit of voter registrations each year to ensure we hold accurate information about everybody in the borough who is eligible to vote.

“We’d like to thank the high proportion of people who have already responded.

“Over 60 per cent have responded, and this helps us keep costs down, as we don’t have to revisit the property or print reminder forms.

“I’d like to ask everyone who hasn’t done so, to respond to this form as soon as possible: the quickest and easiest way of doing so is by going online.

“It only takes a few minutes to go through a few short steps to confirm your household’s details are correct or to make simple changes.”

The information gathered from the annual canvass will be used to update the Register of Electors.

People who do not respond to the audit may not be included on the list of people allowed to vote in future elections, may find it harder to obtain credit, open bank accounts, or prove their identity.

They could even be fined up to £1,000 as it is a legal requirement to provide the information requested.

The deadline for returning the form is Saturday, September 23.