Great British beach clean-up at Titchwell Marsh

On Saturday, September 17, RSPB volunteers and members of the public will come together to take part in the Great British Beach Clean at Titchwell Marsh.

The event contributes to the Marine Conservation Society’s ‘Beachwatch’ programme which aims to tidy up coastlines across Britain and highlight waste products that are posing the biggest threat to the environment and wildlife.

Volunteers will survey a stretch of beach between Thornham Point and Titchwell Creek, collecting and recording any rubbish or unwanted debris they find.

A staggering 111kg of waste was found on this coastline during last September’s beach clean and this year there is a special emphasis on retrieving disposable plastic bottles which will be recycled into tailored swimwear.

Carrie Carey, visitor experience manager, said: “We are very pleased to be working with staff from Riz Boardshorts who will take discarded plastic bottles from our beach and turn them into a beautiful new product.

“Their range of boardshorts are themselves recyclable, it’s a really innovative idea and a win, win for everyone, but especially for our marine environment.”

The beach clean is open to the public.

There is no need to book, just turn up and collect your beach clean pack from the visitor centre.