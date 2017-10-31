Companions of Park House start the festive cheer

More than £700 was raised by the Companions of Park House on Wednesday, when they spread some Christmas cheer at their Christmas Market.

From stalls selling various crafts, books, children’s knitted toys, textiles, jewellery, preserves, cakes, among more, organiser Sue Sapey said it was a wonderful day and the companions are extremely pleased with the outcome.

Copanions of Park House Sandringham holds Christmas Market.

She said: “It was a really good day for us all. A lot of the public came out to look around and donate which is always very encouraging.

“We raised money for people who have disabilities to go on holidays with their carers because they require a lot of expert help even when they are on holiday.

“We cannot thank everybody enough. It was a wonderful day. We raised well over £700 and we are extremely grateful for the public’s support.

“We put on a variety of activities and events throughout the year such as golf days, the Sandringham flower show, cooking demonstrations. We try to put on something for everyone to enjoy.”

For more information about their upcoming events, visit www.parkhousehotel.org.uk/companions-park-house-events/.