Concerns for road safety on ‘design fault’ roundabout in King’s Lynn

Concerns have been raised about road safety on a mini roundabout in Lynn after one resident has claimed “there’s bound to be an accident there sooner or

Peter Davies, from Lynn, believes that the mini roundabout on the junction between Hamburg Way and Spenser Road on the North Lynn Industrial Estate is an accident waiting to happen.

GV Pic of The New Mini Roundabout on Hamburg Way/Spenser Road outside Audi Garage and Everlast Gym, King's Lynn ANL-170301-140938009

Mr Davies, who works on the industrial estate, said: “I noticed issues with it almost as soon as it opened, which was about three months ago.

“You have got traffic that comes on to the estate from the bypass, and when they are approaching the roundabout, they don’t seem to be aware of the cars approaching them.”

Mr Davies said that it seems to be an issue particularly when cars are turning right onto Spenser Road from Hamburg Way, and traffic coming from Edward Benefer Way is approaching at the same time.

“Vehicles should give way to them, but they don’t, they go straight through. I don’t believe it’s bad driving as such, but a design fault,” he added.

The Bespak worker said that near-miss accidents happen too often there.

Mr Davies said: “I use the junction regularly and have seen many close calls in the short time that it has been open. The latest was before Christmas when a driving school car was almost in a collision with a tipper truck. If the driver hadn’t stopped, they would have been completely flattened.

“If you stood by the junction for an hour or two in the morning, when it’s at its worst during rush hour, you can almost guarantee that you’ll see an accident or a close call.”

The new link road from Edward Benefer Way to Lynnsport was opened to the public on December 23, and Mr Davies has concerns that the potential increase in road users will make the situation worse.

He said: “When the road opens to Lynnsport, lots more traffic will be coming through and a lot more people will be using the roundabout.”

He has called for officials to look at the design of the junction again.

“I’m no road designer but you could make it a stop junction so that traffic has to stop there. I would take the roundabout out altogether and make it a proper junction so that the cars coming right would have to give way. It really could be designed out in some way,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council said: “The mini roundabout has been designed in accordance with national guidance which places great emphasis on road safety.

“We have received no comments to date regarding this roundabout, but always encourage residents to contact Norfolk County Council or to speak to their local councillor if they are unhappy with changes in the local area.”