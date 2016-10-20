Concerns raised over the future of West Bilney forest

Villagers have launched a petition in the hope of saving their local wood from being turned into a silica sand mine.

Residents of West Bilney held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss their best course of action, with less than a week left to lodge objections to the proposals made by Norfolk County Council.

West Bilney Wood, near East Winch. Photo: Protect West Bilney Wood Facebook page. ANL-161020-115950001

More than 30 locals came together at the meeting, hosted by Matthew and Caroline Owsley-Brown, which was also attended by county, borough and parish councillors.

The group is opposing the inclusion of West Bilney in the county council’s long-term plan for silica sand extraction on the grounds of the impact of extra traffic, the impact on wildlife and the wood itself, among other issues.

The plans state that 85 hectares of the area, including the wood which is currently owned by the Forestry Commission, would make up the “area of search”.

Charlotte Paton is one such person who objects to the plans. She said: “Although there are not many residents in the area, the impact on each family will be dreadful, with some homes behind the excavation area, meaning they will be marooned on the far side and the community severed in two.”

She also noted that many of the villagers were unaware of the proposals until recently when amendments were made to original plans, and said: “I do not feel we have had a fair shot.”

Another opposer is Mr Owsley-Brown, who said: “We are a small community, but this would have a massive impact on this area. If this goes ahead, it will change the landscape forever. I think we need to make a big shout about it – it’s such a beautiful area.”

Concerns were also raised about the number of lorries which would use Common Road should the plans be given the green light, as it is the main road through the village, which residents said already causes health and safety problems, in particular at the junction with the A47.

Councillor Richard (Toby) Coke represented the county council’s position at the meeting and said: “I think we’ve got to face the reality of what the situation is here. Norfolk County Council has to have a 10-year plan (for silica sand extraction).

“West Bilney is in a different position to Snettisham (which recently had plans for silica sand extraction turned down), there are fewer people living here and there are already quarries nearby.”

A statement on the silica sand review page on the county council’s website states: “The purpose of the silica sand review is to address the predicted shortfall in the quantity of silica sand extraction sites allocated in the minerals plan, by designating specific sites and areas of search which would be suitable to meet this shortfall.”

As part of the campaign to oppose the plans, residents had 150 flyers printed and have been handing them out across the area in a bid to make more people aware of the situation.

The deadline for comments on the proposals is Thursday, October 27 at 5pm, and the group has set up a Facebook page: Protect West Bilney Wood where you can find more information and images of the wood.

Following the meeting, Sarah Juggins said on the Facebook page: “Let’s make all that energy work now. Just because we already have quarries in the area does not mean we should automatically have some more. We love these woods and our home – that was obvious tonight – so we must make our voices heard.”

The online petition can be found here: www.bit.ly/2dCsC0w