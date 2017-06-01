Conservative candidate supports King’s Lynn campaign

Members of PAIN (Pension Action in Norfolk) met up with Sir Henry Bellingham, who signed the WASPI pledge on Saturday.

Sir Henry Bellingham is one of many MPs who has supported PAIN and taken the time to listen and understand the plight of women born in the 1950s who have had their retirement age changed in some cases from 60, to 63 (1995 Pension Act) and then to 66 (2011 Pension Act amendment).

Many women feel that they had either insufficient or no notice of the changes to their retirement age. To find out more, please visit: www.waspi.co.uk

Pictured above is Sir Henry Bellingham, centre, with members of the Pension In Action Group.

