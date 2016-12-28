Consultation launched as Breckland Council proposes tax rise in budget

People living in and around Swaffham are being asked to have their say on budget proposals which could lead to another rise in their tax bills.

Breckland Council has launched a consultation on draft plans for a near two per cent increase, around three pence a week for an average band D home, in its portion of the charge next year.

Further, similar increases could follow in each of the following three years.

But the council says it still expects to be one of the lowest charging district authorities in England.

And leader William Nunn said: “It is vitally important that we consider as many views as possible before making a decision.”

The move, which will be debated at a council committee meeting next Thursday, follows a similar survey on behalf of police and crime commissioner Lorne Green and an expected hike to fund adult social care.

If implemented, the plan would raise bills by around £1.45 per year for residents living in an average band D home.

But the council says more than half its residents are in the lowest two bands. A band A householder would see bills increase by just 96 pence.

Officers have also warned the council will either have to raise new income, or make savings, worth nearly £2.7 million over the next four years to balance its books.

That comes at the same time that its current central government funding, known as the revenue support grant, is gradually phased out.

But they say around a third of the required total has already been achieved.

And Mr Nunn said they were in a strong position to deliver a balanced budget.

But he added: “We are never complacent. We continue to look for efficiency savings whilst maintaining and enhancing the key services that our residents rely on.”

He also argued promoting growth would generate increased business rates receipts and reduce pressure on the authority’s finances.

The consultation, which opened on Friday, lasts until January 22.

To take part, and read the full report, visit www.breckland.gov.uk. Paper copies of the documents can also be obtained by phoning 01362 656870.