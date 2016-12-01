Consultation to begin on Walpole Cross Keys neighbourhood plan

Community leaders in Walpole Cross Keys have submitted their proposed neighbourhood plan to West Norfolk Council.

A consultation on the document, drawn up by the village’s parish council with support from borough planning officials, will begin on Monday and run until January 30.

Anyone who wants to comment should write to Planning Policy Team, Borough Council of West Norfolk, King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1EX, email ldf@west-norfolk.gov.uk or visit www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay.