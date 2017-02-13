Corporate Challenge launch in King’s Lynn for GEAR

Staff from companies across Norfolk are preparing to pull on their trainers for the Bespak Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) Corporate Challenge.

The challenge, which is a chance to inject a bit of fun and fitness into the workplace, was officially launched today.

A race within a race, the challenge is a popular feature of the GEAR 10k, which takes place this year on Sunday, April 30.

Businesses, sports clubs, church groups and other organisations will compete for the title of fastest team in the race. The times of the first three runners home are used to calibrate the winners.

Teams will also benefit from exclusive on-the-day hospitality, branded T-shirts to run in and extra souvenirs.

Among those signed up to the challenge are chartered accountants Stephenson Smart.

Derek Donaldson, office manager at the firm in King Street, Lynn, said: “We are really looking forward to taking part in the GEAR Corporate Challenge. It is a great opportunity to get involved with a fantastic local event and get a bit fitter into the bargain.”

Siobhan Curtis, corporate manager for event organiser Run for All, said: “Corporate challenges are a very successful feature of a number of our 10k’s.

“They are a great way to foster team spirit and, of course, provide a great opportunity to support the work of some excellent charities.”

Entries are now open at http://www.runforall.com/10k/gear/corporate

Teams who have already entered the GEAR 10k are able to upgrade their entries to receive all of the extra benefits. Email corporate@runforall.com

The Lynn News is the offical media partner of GEAR. It joins the Asda Foundation, West Norfolk Council, Alive Leisure and Bespak as sponsors.

Run for All is part of Jane Tomlinson’s legacy. She raised £1.85 million for children’s and cancer charities before her death aged just 43 in 2007. The charity which bears her name has now raised more than £7.6 million for good causes.