Corrie McKeague’s membership of swingers website investigated by police

Missing airman Corrie McKeague’s membership of a swingers website is part of the police investigation into his disappearance.

His mother Nicola Urquhart has confirmed that he and his girlfriend April Oliver had a Fab Swingers account.

In a post on the the Find Corrie Facebook page, Nicola asked a minority of ‘hateful people’ to leave the pair’s private life alone.

She said: “April and Corrie had a Fab Swingers account, to the haters, get over it. This is none of your business. April could have easily deleted her account as I could have deleted Corrie’s. However, what was far more important than a little embarrassment was that the police were informed immediately and given every ability to ensure this did not have anything to do with Corrie’s disappearance, which they are still doing.”

Last week, April, 21, from Downham Market, revealed that she is pregnant with Corrie’s baby.

A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the social media and websites Corrie was using and this is part of our investigation. We will not be commenting further at this time.”