Council backs plan that could bring new electric car charging point to Swaffham

A new electric car charging point could be installed in the Swaffham area, if a bid for national funding is successful.

The town already has two charging sites available to drivers of electric vehicles.

And now, Breckland Council chiefs have backed plans to seek funding that may see another provided.

Members of the authority’s cabinet approved proposals for them to join seven other districts across Norfolk and Suffolk in submitting a combined bid to Highways England for the money needed to provide the facilities during a meeting on Tuesday.

Officials say four sites have been identified by the transport agency around the district, near the A11 and A47 and within the areas of Dereham, Swaffham, Attleborough and Thetford.

Alison Webb, executive member for people and information, said: “We are keen to support this national project which will help increase the uptake of electric vehicles.

“The provision of these charging points in our market towns will help reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality, making them more pleasant for both residents and visitors.”

The proposal would see rapid charging points, which can provide around 80 per cent of the power necessary to fully charge an electric or hybrid vehicle’s battery in around 30 minutes.

All of the funding for the charging units would be provided by Highways England, in return for the council proving a suitable site for them for a 10 year period.