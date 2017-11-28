Council chiefs urged to back bid for speed signs on King’s Lynn road

Council chiefs will be urged to back a bid to install anti-speeding warning signs in part of Lynn tonight.

People living along the B1144, which incorporates Vancouver Avenue, Goodwins Road and Tennyson Avenue, have already established a Speed Watch group to catch drivers flouting the law.

Council papers say dozens of drivers were caught breaking the 30 mile per hour limit in just one monitoring session alone.

And local representatives are now calling for two speed awareness messaging (SAM) signs to be purchased for the area in a further effort to slow motorists down.

Councillors are calling for a bid to be made to Norfolk County Council’s parish partnership programme to help fund the project, which is expected to cost £7,000.

But half the funding has to be sourced locally under the scheme’s rules and, because Lynn does not have a parish council, West Norfolk Council would be expected to step in.

Two of the town’s councillors, Andy Tyler and John Collop, are expected to make the case for the funding at a meeting of the borough council’s ruling cabinet.

They were nominated by members of the Lynn area consultative committee, of which Mr Tyler is chairman, who approved the bid at a meeting last month.

Draft minutes of that meeting showed members were told that, in just one 90 minute monitoring session by the Speed Watch group, 39 motorists were caught exceeding the limit.

Papers published ahead of today’s meeting said the borough’s contribution to the bid could be funded by raising special expenses, which cover work done by parish authorities in other areas.

It said: “In this case KLACC have proposed that Special Expenses in King’s Lynn be increased by 7p for a period of 5 years, although other time periods could be proposed if required.”

Bids for the parish partnership programme have to be submitted by December 11 with funds set to be allocated in the spring.