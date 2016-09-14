Council grant funds vital emergency equipment in Swaffham

Vital life-saving equipment is set to be installed at locations around Swaffham after council chiefs approved a grant of almost £2,000 for the project.

Automatic electronic defibrilators (AEDs) are now set to be put in place at the town’s Assembly Rooms, Community Centre and Community Allotment and Orchard project, following the Breckland Council decision.

The authority has agreed to provide £1,921 towards the scheme, which is led by the Iceni Partnership.

Its manager, Don Saunders, said: “We’re very pleased to secure this funding which will enable us to go ahead with our plans to install AEDs in the town.

“We’ve also received contributions from a number of other local bodies and we’re very grateful for all the support we’ve received.”

In a joint statement, the town’s ward councillors, Paul Darby, Shirley Matthews and Ian Sherwood, added: “We’re very proud of the way the community has come together to support this project.

“The generosity shows how worthwhile the people of Swaffham believe these AEDs will be and we’re pleased they will soon be put in place.”

The Swaffham scheme is one of two which have received funding from the district council, which covers around half the costs of the project.

Lynda Turner, the authority’s executive member for place, said: “I’m delighted that we are able to help fund these projects which will make available potentially life-saving equipment.”