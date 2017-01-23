Council leaders urged to save West Norfolk disability support service

Council leaders have been asked to step in and help save the West Norfolk Disability Information Service (WNDiS) from imminent closure.

Service managers have warned the scheme is likely to run out of money over the next couple of months after the West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) decided to end its support.

During Thursday’s West Norfolk Council meeting, Labour’s Andy Tyler asked whether the authority could do anything to help.

He said: “In my view, and others, its a very worthwhile service they provide.”

Council leader Brian Long said: “We do provide a very small amount of assistance and they do very good work for the communities they represent.

“In terms of core funding, I’m not sure what the level of contribution is and they’ve never made contact with me in that regard.

“If they do we will look at the situation. I can’t guarantee we can wave a wand and find some money but, with regard to many organisations, we’re looking at schemes that can generate extra funding for those that carry out chartiable work.

“I’m more than happy to speak to them to find out what their needs are.”

WNDis has previously received £13,000 a year of funding from the CCG.

The CCG said its decision to withdraw funding had been based on WNDiS’ admission that most of its work now focuses on benefit issues for disabled people, rather than health support.