Council seeks talks on home for fourth Swaffham defibrilator

Councillors in Swaffham have agreed to fund part of the cost of a fourth defibrilator for the town, but have called for further talks on where it is sited.

Members agreed to meet the £525 shortfall in the cost of the device when they held their latest meeting on Wednesday.

But some members were uneasy about a proposal to site the machine at the town’s cemetery, despite its close proximity to suitable power supplies there.

One councillor, Brenda Bowler, suggested it might be “morbid” to have the defibrilator at the cemetery, adding: “If you’re in the cemetery, it’s too late.”

The leisure centre on Brandon Road was suggested as a potential alternative, with a request for further discussions to take place on the subject.

The request for the council to help with funding was made by the Iceni Partnership, which has led the fundraising efforts to pay for the defibrilators.

Last month, the campaign received a grant of almost £2,000 from Breckland Council, which covered almost half of the costs of the programme.

The town’s three current machines are sited at the Assmbly Rooms, Community Centre and Tumbler Hill orchard.

The meeting was told that the latest one was intended to be sited at the cemetery, in order to cover the southern end of the town.