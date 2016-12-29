Council U-turn over King’s Lynn playing field protection

A Gaywood playing field is set to become part of a national register of protected spaces, even though council officials said it couldn’t.

Campaigners have welcomed the apparent change of heart, which is now expected to see the River Lane site listed by Fields in Trust.

The fate of the ground has been a cause of public concern even after it was removed from contentious housing plans for the area nearly two years ago.

In September, the Lynn News reported that work to complete the registration had not been completed, more than a year after the council first pledged to do so.

At the time, the authority said it was exploring the possibility of drawing up its own covenant on the land, which it claimed would offer similar protection to Fields in Trust.

It claimed that their rules would have stopped it from allowing parts of the ground to be hired out.

But a council spokesman said “more information” had been exchanged between the parties since then and an agreement had now been reached.

She said the issue is currently with the trust’s legal department and is expected to be examined early in the new year.

Sue Bruce, secretary of the Lynnsport Area Residents’ Association (LARA), which has led calls for the site to be protected, said: “We’re pleased the council have reconsidered.

“It’s the only way to properly safeguard that site for the future.”