Council urged to back Downham and Hunstanton office closure plan, despite deferral plea

Plans to close West Norfolk Council’s offices in Downham and Hunstanton could be approved as early as next week, despite calls for the issue to be put on hold.

Members of the authority’s ruling cabinet have been advised to back the measures when they meet at Lynn’s town hall on Tuesday.

Officials say the move is necessary to ensure resources are used effectively.

But members of the authority’s corporate performance panel called for the plan to be deferred until the autumn when they debated the issue last week.

The timing of any closure is also subject to agreement with Job Centre Plus, who currently sub-let space at both sites but are also set to vacate the buildings.

At present, the facilities at the Priory Centre in Downham and Valentine Road, Hunstanton are each open to the public for two days a week.

However, if the sites are closed, the staff there are expected to be transferred to a team which responds to telephone calls for service at council headquarters in Lynn.

Officials believe current visitor levels are likely to fall significantly again, following the recent decision to stop selling food caddy bags.

The authority announced earlier this month that the bags would be phased out following advances in processing technology that mean any small bag can now be used to carry waste before it is collected.