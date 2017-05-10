Council warned over Hunstanton flats proposal

A Hunstanton street will “struggle to cope” if a proposed housing scheme on the site of a former print works is given the go-ahead, residents have warned.

Developers are seeking planning permission for 15 flats, with car parking, at the old Whitleys Stationers Press site in Church Street.

But nearby residents took their concerns to the town council, during a special meeting last Thursday.

One, Angela Read, said the scheme was out of keeping with the surrounding area and the road would not cope with the additional traffic generated.

She added: “Church Street is currently a quiet residential area and the disruption would have a significant impact on residents’ living conditions.”

But the applicants, Waterfield Dudley Ltd, say the plans reflect the area and would make a “positive contribution” to the town if approved.

Documents submitted on their behalf to West Norfolk Council said: “The application removes a disused and contextually inappropriate print works and proposes a new and much needed use for this brownfield site.”