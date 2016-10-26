Councillor demands access to King’s Lynn incinerator inquiry material

A West Norfolk councillor has demanded access to all material relating to the shelved inquiry into the Lynn incinerator project.

Last week, county councillors blocked calls for an investigation into the controversial scheme to be restarted by just a single vote.

But local representative Alexandra Kemp has now submitted a Freedom of Information request to the county council, demanding disclosure of all material relating to the probe.

She says she wants the papers so she and fellow councillors who called for the inquiry to restart can “draw their own conclusions.”

She added: “It’s absolutely clear that people haven’t learned the lessons.”

Since the contract to build the plant was terminated two years ago, Miss Kemp has repeatedly called for the Saddlebow site to be removed from future waste plans in order to prevent a repeat of the saga.

But she said: “I’m coming up against a brick wall trying to get it changed.”

Former councillor Stephen Revell was appointed to investigate the county council’s handling of the incinerator project after members voted to end the project in the spring of 2014.

However, he stepped down in June, telling the authority’s leadership a lack of co-operation meant he could not produce a complete and objective report.

Opponents of the bid to restart the inquiry have repeatedly called for the debate to move on and focus on how the county will dispose of its waste in future.

Speaking after last week’s vote, West Norfolk Council leader and county councillor Brian Long, who was among those to vote against the probe, said people who had not learned lessons from the incinerator saga “really should not be in politics.”

But Miss Kemp said: “He’s saying a lot of people in his own side shouldn’t be in politics.”