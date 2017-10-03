Councillor opens renovated Tilney All Saints hall

It was a day of celebration in Tilney All Saints on Saturday as the village’s newly-renovated hall was officially opened.

Sheila Young, one of the village’s borough councillors, cut the ribbon during a launch party at the Church Road facility.

The project included the installation of a disabled toilet, extra storage facilities, more efficient LED lighting and an eco-friendly heating system.

The scheme was funded by a £44,000 WREN grant, as well as fundraising by the village hall’s committee and a donation from the village’s Parish Lands charity.

The hall committee said: “This modernised facility is going to make a real difference to those who use it, as well as the wider local community. We are extremely grateful to WREN for providing the funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support.”

Ben Walker, WREN grant manager for Norfolk, added: “It’s wonderful to see a project we have funded finally come to fruition.

“We are always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”