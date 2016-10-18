Councillor to be remembered at Heacham meeting

Parish councillors in Heacham will meet for the first time tonight following the recent death of one of their colleagues.

A minute’s silence is due to be observed at the start of the meeting in memory of Tracey Swann, who was killed in a fire at her home in Caley Street last month.

Flowers outside of Heacham fire station following the death of Tracey Swann ANL-160927-160741009

The meeting will take place at the council’s offices in Pound Lane, starting at 7.30pm.

The authority is also due to consider new proposals for a Lidl supermarket on the site of the former R J Stainsby garage.

The discount retailer’s initial plan was turned down by West Norfolk Council in June because of concerns over transport and the appearance of the proposed store.

The parish council had also expressed opposition to the scheme.

But the firm claims the latest plan will address opponents’ concerns.